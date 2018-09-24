Riders of sports bikes want registration deadlines extended

Riders of Sport motor bikes want government to extend the deadline for registering of their bicycles for at least a month instead of the one week period.

The directive to have sports motor bikes registered followed the assassination of former Buyende DPC Mohammed Kirumira

Police argues that criminals use these bikes to execute their missions and flee the crime scene

But under the Central Riders Association the bikers say the one week period should be extended since the bikes are many in number totaling to over 100,000.

Speaking during the registration exercise at the Constitutional Square in Kampala, the Association Deputy Spokesperson Eddie Bongole also deny claims that the bikes are being used to commit crimes