Reviving turn Uganda’s indigenous crops takes shape

By Nebert Rugadya

Hundreds of farmers from across the country gathered in Kampala to present the case for conserving indigenous food-crops, and their products.

At the fair organized by Pelum Uganda, an advocate for better land-use, the Country Coordinator, Grace Lutalo noted the onslaught of new inorganic and hybrid crops that are a threat to indigenous species.

Indigenous crops are those food-crops that originated from here as opposed to traditional crops, that may have been adapted to become integrated into local practices.

She says that since the fairs started four years back, their efforts have seen a renewed interest among both farmers and consumers in the indigenous foods.

Several small-holder farmers testified that their incomes and general livelihoods had improved because of reviving indigenous farming.

The group’s Board Chair Board Chair Hariet Sempebwa She says apart from the ease of growing and the nutrients in them, indigenous crops have many values like medicinal substances absent in newer or exotic ones.

The simultaneous exhibition at the Uganda Manufacturers Association Conference Hall at Lugogo, featured crops like vegetables, fruits, grain and cereals and spices, most of which are unfortunately being replaced by exotic or hybrid species.