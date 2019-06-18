Report cites importance of fathers in child upbringing

Children whose fathers are actively involved in their upbringing tend stay longer in school, have more esteem, bargaining power, value for money and long-lasting relationships.

These are findings of the Child Health and Development Centre, CHDC Makerere University from a five year parenting program in Wakiso district aimed at preventing child maltreatment and violence.

Here, it was discovered that often– tough fathers are feared rather than respected which strains father child-relationship.

Carol Namutebi Byekwaso from the Child Health and Development further explains that Children predisposed to violence at home or surroundings end up becoming violent and suffer mental setbacks.

The CHDC report indicates that violence against children is widespread in Uganda with 6 in 10 girls and 7 in 10 boys experiencing physical abuse.

The findings also indicate that 1 in 6 boys has experienced sexual abuse.

Carol Namutebi Byekwaso from the centre says the perpetrators are usually people known to the respective families and community.

Namutebi explains that such violence leads to long term mental disabilities.

The findings are part of a five year parenting program in Wakiso district aimed at preventing child maltreatment and violence.