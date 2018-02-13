Religious leaders vow to continue advisuing on national issues

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stanley Ntagali says religious leaders will continue to provide a prophetic voice on national issues as he also confirms their readiness to meet President Yoweri Museveni over the current differences.

President Yoweri Museveni over the weekend expressed concern over the tone of religious leaders on national issues after the Bishop of Rwenzori Dioceses Reuben Kisembo urged him to consider retiring. The president also criticized religious leaders in his New Year message saying that they had decided to focus on issues outside their mandate considering the tough statements they made about the constitutional amendment bill commonly known as the presidential age limit bill.

Bishop Ntagali says they will meet the president and discuss these issues but stresses that they cannot ignore their prophetic role in the country

This as he responded to questions from Journalists about the relationship between the religious leaders and Government after issuing a joint statement with Ethics and Integrity Minister Rev Father Simon Lokodo about the Archbishop Janan Luwumu Memorial Day due on Friday this week

On his part, minister Lokodo says that religious leaders and other Ugandans should be free to speak out when they think Government or any other leader are going astray.

Story by

Kenneth Lukwago

February 13 2018