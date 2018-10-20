Religious leaders join fight against gender violence

Kenneth Lukwago

Religious leaders through the inter religious council of Uganda undertake to fight against gender based violence and also protect children from any form of violence

In their commitments, the religious leaders say they will offer spiritual support, Counseling and guidance to victims and perpetrators, create centers where gender based violence survivors can receive care, to urge all religious leaders to shun such violence and advocate for peaceful coexistence between different gender on top of promoting policies that guard against the challenge

The religious leader’s stress that Uganda cannot have inclusive development as projected in the national development plan if ending gender based violence and promoting gender equality is not put on the agenda

The Vicar General of the Uganda Orthodox Church Rev Father Paul Mutaasa presented the commitments of the religious leaders at interfaith prayers held at hotel Africana as part of commemorating the women`s week in Uganda

In her presentation titled “understanding the status of women in Uganda” at the same event the Executive Director Uganda Women`s Network Rita Aciro says that religious institutions have a key role to address gender based violence given the huge influence they have on society. Aciro notes that despite the gains made, women still face many challenges that must be addressed at all levels.