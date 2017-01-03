Rein in on cross border movement- Karamoja leaders

Local leaders in Karamoja region want government of Uganda and that of Kenya to rein in on the continued cross border movement mainly by the Turkana pastoralists who are rearing animals on their land.

The current long dry spell has seen the Turkana from neighboring Kenya cross into Karamoja region with their livestock in search of water and pasture

A local councilor in Kotido district Gertrude Naibok is concerned that this could bring about conflicts between the two tribes

Naibok says the Turkana move with guns and have on several occasions attacked and killed the karimojongs over water and pasture

Wycliffe Sebunya

