Radio presenter Kamagu arrested

Police have this morning arrested a radio presenter Richard Kasule also known as Kamagu, working with a local radio station, Top Radio.

Kamagu is the second media personality to be arrested in a space of one week. The first arrest was of Charles Etukuri, a journalist working with New Vision who is still under detention.

The Head of Programming at Top Radio , Dunstan Busuulwa says Kasule was arrested from the radio station shortly after his show

Meanwhile, Uganda police force have also confirmed the arrest of Radio presenter Richard Kasule aka Kamagu.

Addressing the media at the Central Police Station Kampala the police spokesperson Emillian Kayima says that Kamagu has been arrested for defamation.

The Police force has also distanced itself from the arrest of Journalist Charles Etukuri.

Kayima describes circumstances surrounding the arrest and continued detention of Etukuri as, Kidnap

Story by

Vincent Kisiriko &

Jude Mutaawe

February 19 2018