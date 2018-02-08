President Museveni appoints 14 judges

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni appoints 14 Judges, 4 of whom who will serve at the court of appeal and 10 at the High court.

These include Justices Christopher Madrama who has been serving at the Commercial court, Steven Musota who has been at the High court civil division, Percy Tuhaise who has been at High court’s international crimes division and Ezekiel Muhanguzi.

The 10 who have been appointed High court Judges include: Paul Gadenya the Chief Registrar courts of judicature, Senior Lawyer Musa Sekaana, Olive Kazaarwe Mukwaya the Secretary Land Probe Commission, State Prosecutor Jane Francis Abodo, and Deputy Registrars Joyce Kavuma, Alex Ajiiji, Tadeo Asimwe, and Emmanuel Baguma among others.

This follows the judiciary’s outcry to the President to appoint more judicial officers to the bench to be able to handle the huge case backlog in the courts.

The 14 Judicial officers are set to appear before the parliamentary vetting Committee on the 14th and 15th of February next week, Judiciary’s Chief Communications Officer Solomon Muyita.

Veronica Kayaga

February 08 2018