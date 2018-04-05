Poverty among the youth on the increase – Youth council

Findings by the National Youth Council indicate that 89% of the youth in Uganda remain unemployed despite several government poverty alleviation programs.

Chairperson Uganda Youth council Lillian Aber says that Young people constitute the biggest percentage of Uganda’s population but majority of them are unemployed.

Aber says that through the youth livelihood program some youth were given loans to establish small scale businesses but notes that the amount of funds allocated to this program is still too small.

Addressing journalist at their offices in Ntinda, She also called for government’s intervention in the increasing cases of nepotism and favoritism in the allocation of government jobs.

Story by

Rose Namale

April 05 2018