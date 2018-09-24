Poor health services stress Ugandans, Health for All Bill not yet in sight

By Nebert Rugadya

Health service is arguably the most talked-about sector when Ugandan citizens are commenting on service delivery by the government, the other one being education.

From dilapidated health clinics and hospitals, to absence of adequate medicine supply and ambulances, and absentee medical staff; are the commonest claims by the population.

Now, a survey by regional development non-for-profit organization, Twaweza, shows that 59 percent of Ugandans take poor health facilities as the main challenge for the country.

The survey featured 2000 respondents.

Dilapidated facilities

Most of the major government hospitals were built by the colonial and the immediate post-independence government and since then, there was minimal improvements or maintenance.

As the population grows, so does the need to spread the facilities, and government opted to build health centres at parish, sub-county and county levels.

Though these are in place, the outcry is about their being ill-equipped, with no standby personnel and adequate drugs. It is not surprising therefore that 65 percent of Ugandans think government is managing the health sector badly.

The high demand for services, against limited supply and poor facilitation of health workers has abetted corruption at health facilities.

The report, Sauti za Wananchi, notes that 46 percent of respondents have been asked or are expected, to pay a bribe so as to be served.

The private sector has taken advantage of the situation but unfortunately, many times, the smaller private clinics and drug shops are managed by unqualified personnel.

Just about half of Ugandans report using government health facilities the last time they needed healthcare, despite being more expensive. They are convenient with no long waiting times, according to 30 percent of Ugandans, while they are more sufficiently equipped than public facilities.

Some Ugandans have reported self medication, getting drugs from drug-shops or pharmacies, while others pick medicines from friends or family.

Despite government and civil society appeal to the public to lodge complaints, about one quarter have raised the issue in meetings, while just more than one quarter talk to authorities and fewer have used radio programs.

Uganda spends 2.2 trillion shillings or about 7 percent of the national budget, on the health sector, according to the 2018/2018 annual budget.

Despite this however, the public feels a lot still needs to be done. The Uganda Medical Association and other public health sector organizations agree that there is a lot lacking in the service delivery levels.

With Health Centre IIIs, Health Centre IIIs and Health Centre IIs countrywide, the government says this is adequate investment in the physical health infrastructure.

Health for all

The government says it has to concentrate on the infrastructure first before responding to the demands of the human resource due to budgetary constraints. This however seems to demoralize the health workers.

And the public expectations remain high, with questions as to why a Ugandan should find health too expensive.

A Universal Health Insurance Scheme idea was mooted at the turn of the decade, but would it be the magic bullet to cost and accessibility?

According to the Twaweza survey, only 2 out of 100 respondents said they had a health or medical insurance. Many of these though get it through employment policies at their workplaces.

The Uganda Healthcare Federation is sure that if passed and implemented, the NHIS would mobile enough funds to adequately motivate health workers as well as supplement government efforts to equip hospitals.

The UHF says recent legislation and regulations directly addressed structural and operational elements of the Health Insurance Organisations and Health Membership Organisations, resulting in a drop in number from eleven to seven in 2016.

The National Health Insurance Bill, 2012, which is supposed to put in place the NHIS, is yet to be tabled before the cabinet, despite the Finance Ministry awarding it the Certificate of Financial Implications mid last year.

The contention over the scheme was who would contribute to the scheme and how much, since about one fifth of Ugandans are under the poverty line.

According to statistics available, the government spends 72 million shillings on each official for medical care abroad, while it spends 37,000 shillings on each Ugandan on local treatment per year.

The ministry expected the NHIS bill to be tabled to Parliament by June (2018), and in his 2017 State of the National Address, President Museveni listed it among 80 Bills to be tackled in the 2017/2018 financial year.

However, it remains part of the many that have been in the shelves for years. Once the bill is passed, the scheme will start operating, according to the ministry.