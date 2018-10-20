Politics in Landslides Angers Minister

BY ROSE NAMALE

Minister of Relief, Disaster preparedness and Refugees Eng Hillary Onek proposes that all Members in parliament sacrifice half of their salaries for six months to provide humanitarian support for the people of Bududa District who have been affected by landslides.

Earler this month, heavy rains in Eastern Uganda caused massive landslides on in the mountainous areas near Mbale town

Minister Onek is concerned that majority of these MPs have not provided any support to the people of Bududa and yet keep on falsely blaming government for not providing all the necessary support to the affected people

Onek says that government bought over 2800 acres land in Bulambuli and is planning to resettle 900 homesteads there.

This today at the Prime minister’s office conference Hall while receiving Humanitarian support from the Chinese government worth over 100 million shillings and ICT equipment for the prime minister’s office to help in disaster.

Minister of state for Disaster preparedness Musa Echweru says that a plan for resettlement of these people has been finalized and resettlement will take place in the next few days.

By Thursday, the search and rescue team had recovered 46 dead bodies as result of the Bududa landslides.

Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda says that the support from the Chinese government will greatly help the people in Bududa adding that they have also expressed support to construct Houses for the affected people.

Minister for Presidency Mary Karoro Okurut represented the Prime Minister