Police, rights activists condemn brutal arrests

By Kenneth Lukwago and Michael Kigozi

The Director Interpol and International Relations in the Uganda Police Force Fred Yiga condemns the actions of plain clothed men believed to be security Personnel who were captured on camera yesterday brutally arresting an unidentified man around Christ the King Church in Kampala.

Yiga says whereas the incident is outside his docket, the general principle under the current Police led by Okoth Ochola is respect for the dignity of suspects.

This while addressing the media at the Interpol offices in Kampala.

Human rights activists also joined in to condemn the brutal manner in which plain clothed armed men believed to be from security circles arrested a man on the streets of Kampala

The man who has been identified as Yunusi Kawooya was brutally beaten using guns and dragged into an empty commuter taxi registration number UAF 325 S which sped off towards Jinja road from near Christ the King Church

The incident was captured on video taken by a mobile phone and circulated to social media platforms

The Executive Director Uganda Women`s network Rita Aciro says that such incidents are in total violation of the rights of suspects. She says that if left unpunished, this level of impunity threatens the sanity that should exist in the public