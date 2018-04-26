Police arrests two people for faking a kidnap
The police Flying Squad has arrested two people for faking a kidnap to get a ransom of shillings 3.5 million from their parents.
Police received information about a missing person an 18 year Ansimire Peace a daughter to Rev. Fred Muhwezi of Bushenyi indicating that she had been kidnapped early this week.
Commander of the police Flying Squad Herbert Muhangi says their investigations led them to a house in Kasubi – Kawala in Lubaga division where Ansimire was holed up with her boyfriend Atwebembire Julius
He says that both suspects will be taken to court for faking a kidnap with intention to extort money.
Jude Mutaawe
