Police arrests suspected killer of singer Mowzey Radio

Police finally arrests the suspected killer of singer Moses Ssekibogo also known as Mowzey Radio.

Radio died last week after being hospitalized for weeks. Radio died of serious injuries he sustained on the head following a fight in a bar in Entebbe.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Luke Oweyesigire tells Radio One that the suspect identified as Godfrey Wamala was found at a friend’s home in Kyengera where he had been hiding.

Story by

Jude Mutaawe

February 05 2018