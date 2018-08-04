Petitioners in mobile money case withdraw part of the case

The two concerned citizens who had petitioned the High court in Kampala challenging the one percent tax on Mobile Money transactions, have withdrawn part of their case against URA and the 3 Telecom companies.John Robert Turyakira and Anthony Odur appeared before the Court’s Deputy Registrar in charge of Civil Matters, Sarah Langa, today and indicated that they are withdrawing part of the case having been overtaken by events, since there is no longer any taxation of Mobile Money depositors.

Recently cabinet resolved that 0.5% tax on mobile money be restricted only on withdraws projecting to collect 118 billion shillings higher than what they had projected in the national budget.

President Yoweri Museveni had also directed that URA and Telecom companies refund money collected using the 1% measure.

The Lawyers representing URA and AIRTEL did not object to the partial withdrawal of this case, although they prayed for costs to be ordered against the applicants.

However Registrar Langa ruled that the cost of this application has to wait for the outcome of the main case.

According to the petitioners’ Lawyer Eron Kiiza, the main case has been fixed for 11th/September/2018 before Justice Musa Ssekaana.

His clients want orders directing a refund of all the money URA has collected since 1st/July/2018.

They accuse the respondents of having illegally and erroneously collected this tax.