Parliamentary commissioners fail to turn up for questioning

Parliament’s committee on commission’s statutory agencies and state enterprises adjourns a meeting with the parliamentary commission after senior members of management at Parliament failed to turn up as expected.

The clerk to Parliament and the directors of finance among others had appeared before the committee to answer audit queries in the auditor general’s report for the financial year ending 2014

Committee chairperson Abdu Katuntu asked the team why they had not been accompanied by senior members at parliament which the clerk explained as an unforeseen matter but asked for an opportunity to reorganize her team and have management represented at the next meeting.

Katuntu and other members of the committee including Florence Namayanja, resolved that the matter be handled tomorrow with all parties present.

Katuntu asked them to come with relevant answers to the audit queries.

Story by

Jude Bukenya

February 06 2018