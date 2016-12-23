Parliament wants UNRA streamline compensation

Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises wants the Uganda National Roads Authority to establish a well structured process of handling compensation of people affected by road construction projects.

Presenting part of its findings into the rot in several government entities , the committee recommended that UNRA should immediately stop contracting foreign companies to compensate locals without the authority of the board.

This after the committee unearthed a scandal in which 47 billion shillings was advanced to 5 Chinese firms as compensation people affected by the projects, only to be wired to foreign banks to generate profits through interest.

Committee member Eng. Cuthbert Abigaba says this will save tax payers money.

Abigaba adds that all companies involved in fraudulent acts should be blacklisted and banned from dealing with government for five years

Story by

Godfrey Ssali

December 23 2016