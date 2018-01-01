Parliament wants conduct of NDA probed

Parliament is calling for a probe into the conduct of the National |Drug Authority over the new licensing guidelines for 2018 on drug outlets and pharmaceutical products in the country.

Early this year, the National Drug Authority issued a one year ultimatum to drug shops with in municipalities and cities to either transform into pharmacies or be phased out.

Speaking on the floor of parliament presided over by speaker Rebecca Kadaga, Budadiri West mp Nathan Nandala Mafabi accused the National Drug Authority of conniving with established Chinese and Indian investors to kick out local investors dealing in drugs and pharmaceuticals.

Just last week, the pharmacy owners association petitioned the speaker asking for investigations into the Authority that they accuse of illegal activities.