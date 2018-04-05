Parliament stops phasing out feeding students at Kyambogo university

Parliament’s education committee directs Kyambogo university management to halt plans of suspending feeding government sponsored students.

This after officials from the University led by the vice chancellor Professor Elly Katunguka informed the committee that starting the next academic year they will be giving students 4,500 shillings daily to cater for their meals.

The committee wants the university to halt phasing out provision of until they revise the amount of money each student will receive saying 4500 shillings is too little.

However the university vice chancellor says the same amount is what government has been giving the university

Godfrey Ssali

April 05 2018