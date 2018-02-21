PAC summons seed companies over 3.9 billion inputs money

The parliamentary committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises summons eight companies that were contracted under the National Agricultural Advisory Services programme to supply farm inputs.

The Committee chaired by Bugweri county Mp Abdu Katuntu wants the companies to provide evidence of their supplies, in response to queries raised in the Auditor General’s Report for the financial year 2013/2014.

Katuntu says the interface will enable the Committee to ascertain whether the 3.9 billion shillings farm inputs purchased is what the records show.

The companies include; Equator Seeds Limited, Victoria Seeds Limited, Grow More Seeds and Chemicals, Pearl Seeds Limited and Tropical Agro and Advisory Services among others.

They are scheduled to appear before the committee tomorrow

Story by

Godfrey Ssali

