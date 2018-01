Over 250 schools in Mpigi district risk being closed down for failing to have the minimum requirements.

Mpigi District Education officer Deogratious Ssekyole says the schools that donot meets standards will not be allowed to open for the first term which starts next month

Ssekyole says they will publicize the affected schools noting that parents have been advised to take their children to other schools to avoid inconvenience

