Over 200 evicted by Sironko mudslides
Over 200 families have been displaced and 50 others at risk of being hit by mudslides that have devastated five villages in Sironko district.
The search for missing and dead people has not yielded tangible results
The search is being carried out by the locals with police
Chairperson Sironko district disaster management committee Robert Nambadi shows concern that as heavy rains continue to pound the region there is need to relocate affected families and those at risk to safer places
Story by
Ashaba Derrick
August 30 2017