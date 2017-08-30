Over 200 evicted by Sironko mudslides

Over 200 families have been displaced and 50 others at risk of being hit by mudslides that have devastated five villages in Sironko district.

The search for missing and dead people has not yielded tangible results

The search is being carried out by the locals with police

Chairperson Sironko district disaster management committee Robert Nambadi shows concern that as heavy rains continue to pound the region there is need to relocate affected families and those at risk to safer places

Story by

Ashaba Derrick

August 30 2017