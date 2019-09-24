Oulanya & Atwiine disagree on amendment of Public finance act

Deputy Speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanya and Ministry of health Permanent Secretary Diana Atwiine disagree over the need to amend the Public Finance management act with the latter saying it is affecting service delivery.

Atwiine said that due to legalities, standing orders and bureaucratic tendencies, indisciplined public servants cannot be laid off and that accounting officers cannot divert funds to other priority areas which frustrates delivery of services.

Speaking during a USAID & UKAID funded Governance, Accountability Participation & Performance (GAPP) Program close out meeting at Sheraton Hotel in Kampala Oulanya maintained that systems should be in place and ought to be followed to avert illegalities in service delivery.

The GAPP program has been on for the last seven years with focus on improving the legal, policy, regulatory system in Uganda to enhance governance, accountability through engaging citizens with their local governments

The Program’s Chief of Party Eva Matsiko called for increased local government financing, motivation of public servants and disciplining public servants to help improve service delivery at the local government level.