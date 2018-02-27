Opposition warns that death of foreign nationals could affect tourism

The opposition in parliament wants government to hastily take action and stop the increasing death of foreigners warning that these deaths put the country’s tourism sector at risk of failing.

This following the death of another foreign national , a Belgian who was found dead in his apartment in Muyenga.

Opposition chief whip Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda warns that the death of foreigners could compel western countries ban their nationals from travelling to Uganda.

He says this will have a great impact on the country’s tourism sector which is currently the top foreign exchange earner.

