Opposition MPs move to block referendum on extending president’s term in office

Lawyers representing the Six MPs in a petition seeking to annul the recently passed age limit law are strategizing on blocking the pending referendum to extend the elective term of the president.

This after over 317 NRM MPs launched a campaign dubbed: ALLIGN AND ARRIVE to sensitize Ugandans about the forthcoming referendum to change the president’s term of office.

Led by the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Winnie Kizza, last month filed a petition before the Constitutional Court, saying the events and process leading to and the actual enactment of the amendment were inconsistent with the Constitution.

The MPs filed the case before the constitutional Court include Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda , Gerald Karuhanga, Jonathan Odur , Mubarak Munyagwa Sseunga and Allan Ssewanyana.

Their lawyer Erias Lukwago says the referendum before hearing the case is intended to curtail efforts by the opposition to block the age limit act.

Godfrey Ssali

February 27 2018