Opposition group wants property tax cut or scrapped

The alliance of political groups allied to the Democratic Party, the DP Bloc threatens, to mobilize people in Kampala to protest against the 6% property tax in 30 days if it is not revised.

Addressing the media today, DP Bloc member Mike Mabike says they are against the high property tax rates imposed on people by Kampala Capital City Authority, KCCA.

“The government should mount pressure on KCCA to bring reduce the high taxes, proposing a maximum of 2.5% in business zones and 1% in medium service zones”, says Mr Mabike.

The group also urges the Lord Mayor and his council to sensitize people about the taxes first before they pay them.

They also decry what they call absence of services in city areas like Kawempe and Katanga, among others, despite the high taxes.

By Rose Namale