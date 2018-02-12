Opposition demands thorough investigations into abuse of refugee funds

Opposition party Forum for Democratic Change party calls for thorough investigations into reports of abuse of funds for refugees in the country.

The matter was reportedly first raised by the UN Country Representative, who wrote to the Prime Minister querying the management of the refugee situation in Uganda.

Addressing the media at the FDC party headquarters today, party Spokesman Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda says he has plans to table a motion in Parliament about the matter this week to ensure that investigations are conducted for accountability purposes.

Story by

Eve Namugabi

February 12 2018