Nurses & midwives vow to go ahead with strike

Nurses and midwives vow to go ahead with their industrial action tomorrow should government fail to heed to their demand of improving their salaries and allowances.

Last week, the health workers under their umbrella body Uganda Nurses and Midwives union gave government a six days ultimatum to address their concern failure to do so go on strike

The Union Secretary General Paul Bukenya says ever since the ultimatum was issued, government has not responded

But State minister for health Sarah Opendi says the health workers should await cabinet to approve civil servants salaries which were revised recently

Vincent Kisiriko

December 04 2017