NRM mobilizing resources for upcoming by-elections

The NRM party says it has embarked on mobilization of resources from its members and well-wishers since its facing an uphill task to finance its activities including candidates for by-elections.

According to the party secretary General Kasule Lumumba, the party has asked its chairman to write letters to prominent groups and individuals in the private sector to contribute and that this is within the law that allows registered political parties to fundraise.

Hesitant to disclose how much money they intend to raise, Lumumba stresses that the party does not rely on Ugandan taxpayers to finance its actives as many have claimed in the past.

Story by

Keneth Lukwago

April 11 2018