Northern Uganda Youth MP involved in accident

Northern Uganda Youth MP Oscar Omony has been involved in an accident along the Gulu Kampala highway.

Omony was traveling with his family when his car got involved in the accident at Minakulu.

According to the regional police spokesman Aswa Jimmy Patrick Okema the accident involved two vehicles including the MP’s car and one belonging to URA

The circumstances under which the accident happened are not yet known

The mp has been rushed to Gulu independent hospital for treatment after reportedly complaining of pain in the chest.

Jude Mutaawe

4th June, 2018