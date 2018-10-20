NGO’s fight oil development till public is heard

Kenneth Lukwago

Thirteen Civil society organizations working in the Oil and Gas sector want the development of the Tilenga Oil project delayed until the National Environmental Management Authority conducts a public hearing to consult communities likely to be affected by the project

This follows a public notice by NEMA inviting views from the public about the project

The Tilenga oil project is located in between Nwoya and Bulisa districts and in a letter to NEMA the civil society organizations say that it’s controversial and will have transboundary impacts because its activities will include drawing water from Lake Albert.

This they say is likely to affect fishing communities and also bring about a dispute between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo

They however say that these concerns can be mitigated through public hearings to ensure effective public consultations and consensus building only among all stakeholders

Dickens Kamugisha is the executive director at the African Institute on Energy Governance one of the organizations behind this initiative

The Executive Director NEMA Dr Tom Okurut says the letter of the organizations was received and that public hearings are being organized for mid next month