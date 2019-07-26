NCD to be leading cause of death in LDCs by 2021

Global health experts warn that non-communicable diseases are set to be the leading causes of death across low-income countries by 2021

This comes at a time statistics at the Uganda Non- Communicable Diseases Alliance indicate that NCDs kill up to 100,000 people annually which is 35% of the total annual deaths in the country

The UK’s outgoing chief medical officer Prof Sally Davies says countries must now work together to tackle global health risks

She says focus for global health initiatives should be on the rise of non-communicable diseases including heart disease, strokes and cancer

She also notes that focus should be on controlling global threats such as Ebola