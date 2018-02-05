Nambooze wants govt to fast track tabling of alcohol control bill

Mukono municipality MP Betty Nambooze wants parliament to compel government table the anti alcohol bill that seeks to regulate the sale and consumption of alcohol.

Nambooze attempted to table the bill in 2016 but parliament threw it out and advised the MP to work hand in hand with the ministry of health since government planned to come up with a similar regulation

Nambooze says government seems to be reluctant in tabling the much required bill noting that scores of youth continue to lose their lives as a result of alcohol and drug abuse.

Her concern comes at a time popular singer Moses Ssekibogo alias Mowzey Radio died following a brawl in a bar in Entebbe

Nambooze warns that the whole generation will be wiped out as a result of unregulated consumption of alcohol and weak legislations concerning drug abyse.

Story by

Wycliffe Sebunya

February 05 2018