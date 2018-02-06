Nakasero P/s management questioned over attempts to sell school land

A team from Nakasero Primary School led by the School Management Committee Chairman, Joel. Kalyesubula Bakawa Ssekabembe has appeared before the Land Probe Commission over the fraudulent attempt to give away the School Play Ground.

The play ground measuring approximately 2 acres is located on plots 34 A1 Kayadondo road and Plot 5C Macknon road.

This follows a petition the Committee filed in May/2017 with the Commission seeking its indulgence in the matter.

Ssekabembe told the seven member commission chaired by Justice Catherine Bamugemereirwe that in 2011 a Company, Prestigious Apartments Ltd, owned by business tycoon Ephraim Ntaganda, approached them with a view of getting into a Public Private Partnership to develop the school land and renovate the school buildings.

However the move by Prestigious Apartments Ltd caused mixed reactions hence dividing the members, some of whom collaborated with the Company without the consent of the Chairman.

Ssekabembe informed the Commission that in a bid to bring to light the fraud surrounding Nakasero Primary School land, he wrote to Uganda Land Commission and the Ministry of Education whose Permanent Secretary then F.X.Lubanga right away objected to the Company’s proposal to get into Public Private Partnership.

In 2014 the Chairman acting on the directive of the Ministry of Education fenced off the School Play Ground.

Story by

Veronica Kayaga

February 06 2018