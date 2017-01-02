Muslims sue gov’t over Nakasero mosque raid

The leadership of the Jamu-iyyat Daawat Ssalafiyyah Muslim Community has dragged government to the High court in Kampala challenging the manner in which its security operatives raided Nakasero Mosque at dawn on 27/December/last year, without a search warrant.

The Muslim community led by one Habib Buwembo, say the action of the security operatives was unlawful, unjustifiable and should never be repeated.

That having infringed on the protected rights of the Muslim Community, a permanent injunction should be issued against the Attorney General restraining him from using the confiscated items as evidence in the prosecution of any body.

Buwembo, Kifampa Siraje Nsambu and Yusuf Musa Musuda also want an order directing government to return to the rightful owners at Nakasero Mosque, all items that included computers, mobile phones, motorcycles, money and Islamic teachings among others.

Through Centre for Legal Aid, the trio argues that at about 12.30am on the fateful date, without prior notice or warning, a combined team of security operatives, raided and forcefully broke into Nakasero Mosque, confiscating property and arrested 18 people.

Story by

Veronica Kayaga

January 02 2017