Museveni loves Trump for speaking the truth about Africa

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni commends the United States of America President Donald Trump for his outspoken and enlightening remarks describing Africa as a weak continent.

Museveni while opening the first session of the newly composed fourth East African Legislative Assembly says he likes trump for frankly coming out to tell Africans the truth.

Museveni notes that its time Africans stop seeking foreign assistance to solve African problems and says that Africans need to stop being weak and deal with their own problems.

President Yoweri Museveni says for Africa to be strong and survive, it needs integration.

Museveni says the integration would not only guarantee economic prosperity but also secure the future of the people.

He warned that a lack of integration will inhibit Africa’s ability to establish healthy markets.

Museveni was addressing members of the East African Legislative assembly at Parliament.

January 23 2018