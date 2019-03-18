Museveni explains support to controversial hospital, rejected Sugar Bill

President Yoweri Museveni says that parliament was at the verge of blocking three key projects if it had not passed a 1.3 trillion shillings loan towards the construction of a hospital in Lubowa

The specialized hospital, which will be constructed under a joint partnership between FINASI/ROKO Construction Limited, will focus on the treatment of Non-Communicable Diseases that have been forcing Ugandans to seek expensive treatment abroad.

In his address at the ongoing NRM parliamentary caucus retreat the president indicated that the investor would have dropped the hospital project but also a coffee factory project

Mr Museveni criticized Mps over the alleged mishandling of the Sugar act saying it was passed without understanding the repercussions including possible collapse of the Sugar sector

The Bill which seeks to regulate the industry was passed in November last year with Mps rejecting a government proposal to provide operating zones for mills. Government had proposed a zone of 25km between mills with no more than one mill in that zone and out-growers in that area only supplying sugarcane to the mill.

Instead of the zoning proposed by government, the Committee on Trade that considered the Bill proposed to have a nucleus operating area of 2,000 hectares.

Sugar companies rejected the bill as passed by parliament and later petitioned the president urging him not to accept it.

The president now says he will send it back to parliament