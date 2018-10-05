Mulago wants its budget raised to 101 billion

Mulago Hospital wants a budgetary increment from 14.3 billion shillings to 101 billion shillings to provide free health services to the population.

The Hospital Executive Director Doctor Byarugaba Baterana notes that the current budgetary allocation of 14.3 billion is over constraining for them to deliver the required services to the population, given the cost of supplies that the needs that cannot be acquired from the current budget

Doctor Baterana says that if they must fulfill their mandate of providing free health care to the population government must increase their budget by more than 85 billion shillings as a way of acquiring the necessary supplies in this facility

He also call for an increment in the wage bill to recruit more than 2000 health workers into the Nation’s referral Hospital