MUK law dons want age limit motion recalled

Makerere University Law dons advice parliament to stop the consideration of the constitutional amendment bill 2017.In a position paper issued to the media, 22 lecturers points out that it was wrong for speaker Rebecca Kadaga to allow the Raphael Magyezi motion on the floor when she had previously ruled when handling a similar matter that a constitutional review commission be constituted to avoid amending the constitution in a piecemeal manner

The head of the law school Prof Christopher Mbazira says that parliament should recall the motion

They also condemn human rights violations registered in connection with the age limit debate including directives by the Uganda Communication Commission to media outlets

Prof Mbazira says violations are a sign of backwardness

Story by

Kenneth Lukwago

October 03 2017