MUK Convocation wants sexual harassment implemented

Makerere university convocation calls for the implementation of the sexual harassment policy.

This after an investigative story run by NBS , a local TV station , showing a lecturer demanding for sex from a student in return be awarded marks

The convocation chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi says the policy provides all avenues to deal with cases of sexual abuse at the university

Odoi also advises all students to report such cases so that the perpetrators can be apprehended.

Story by

Godfrey Ssali

February 27 2018