Mps warn that rising public debt is counter-productive

Masaka municipality Mp Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba warns government about the rise in the public debt burden which he says is excessive and unsustainable.

This follows reports that government is in the process of borrowing 736 billion shillings to cater for current expenses especially for payment of salaries.

Mpuuga says that such borrowing is expected to increase more especially if government does not invest in production but rather spends on development and current expenditure.

He also refutes assertions that Uganda supports it budget at 75% noting that government is on the verge of running bankrupt.

For her part, the chairperson of the parliament public Accounts committee Angelina Osegge accuses the government of mismanaging the economy through reckless spending.

Story by

Godfrey Ssali

February 20 2018