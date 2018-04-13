Mps want pension scheme revised

A section of MPs want government to enact a new law on public service pension system to allow public servants receive up to about three quarters of their savings monthly while working.

This after the parliamentary committee on public service and local government recommended to parliament a bill known as the public service fund bill aimed at streamlining the management of pension money in the country.

The committee says this will enable government clear pension arrears of public servants at the time of retirement.

Mps who include Judith Nabakooba, John Bosco Lubyayi and Joy Atim Ongom say the Payment of monthly pension instead of lump-sum provided on retirement will make it easy for public servants to invest their money in various projects and to reduce on cases of those who die before getting their money.

Godfrey Ssali

April 13 2018