Mps want compensation of companies & traders in SSudan halted

Mps sitting on the parliamentary committee on trade want government to halt the impending compensation of companies and traders who supplied goods to the South Sudan government and were never paid.

The traders are being paid after the government of South Sudan entered into a mutual agreement with the Ugandan government to pay the debts owed to the 22 companies.

The debt amounts to around $45 million. Under this deal, Uganda would pay the traders and later seek compensation from South Sudan after its economy has stabilized.

But in an interface with trade minister Amelia Kyambadde , the committee discovered that some companies had been wrongly included on the compensation pay list

The Mps want the exercise halted to allow a re-verification of the list

For her part, trade minister Amelia Kyambadde put the blame on the ministry of finance for excluding some companies and adding others that should not be compensated.

Story by

Godfrey Ssali

January 24 2018