MPs vow to block re-appointment of Justine Bagyenda

A group of Mps vow to block the re-appointment of the embattled director of supervision of Bank of Uganda Justine Bagyenda onto the board of the financial intelligence Authority on grounds that she is no longer fit to serve.

This follows a letter to the speaker of parliament by the minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Matia Kasaija re-appointing Justine Bagyenda. Others nominated include Leo Kibirango as Board Chairman, Patrick Ocailap, Assistant Inspector General of police Grace Akullo and Patricia Mutesi as other board members

The Inspector General of Government Irene Mulyagonja and the Director Financial Intelligence Authority Sydney Asubo confirmed in the recent past that Bagyenda was under investigation for allegedly accumulated wealth that is not commensurate to her earnings and allegations of money laundering respectively.

Bagyenda was also sacked from Bank of Uganda in April this year but was due to retire last month.

The Mps led by Lwemiyaga County Mp Theodore Sekikubo vow to block her appointment should she be considered by the appointments committee saying that can no longer serve on the board since she is deemed to have left Bank of Uganda and because of the ongoing investigations

Story by

Kenneth Lukwago

July 23 2018