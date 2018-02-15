Mps question mandate of NAADS & Wealth Creation
The Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises asks the ministry of agriculture to explain the existence of National Agricultural and Advisory Services (NAADS) alongside Operation Wealth Creation.
The Committee chaired by Bugweri Mp Abdu Katuntu county Mp asked the Minister of state for Agriculture Joy Kafula Kabatsi to report back within a month about the mandate of NAADS.
Kabatsi was responding to an audit query of financial year 2013/14 indicating that Ministry of Agriculture violated the NAADs act and placed the duties of NAADs under the army through operation wealth creation.
Katuntu notes that this decision was unwise requiring the ministry to implement a cabinet decision of terminating agricultural extension workers and replace them with army officers.
February 15 2018