Mps massively welcome minority report on SGS

Aruu County MP Odonga Otto wants the chairperson of parliament’s Physical infrastructure committee Lillian Nakatte taken to the disciplinary committee and also investigated about her interest in the SGS Company.

Otto says Nakatte should be questioned about her interest in the controversial awarding of the contract to motor vehicle inspection company SGS.

Otto notes that since the main report has been shunned, the author of the main report should be investigated

Meanwhile minority report of parliament’s physical infrastructure committee which recommends that the contract of SGS be terminated has received massive support from MPs

The minority report has generated heated debate on the floor of parliament with a number of legislators concurring with the fact that SGS fail to honor its contractual obligations

The MPS have now threatened to mobilize masses to shun SGS centers and also force government to take over its activities

Jude Bukenya

February 15 2018