MP Ndugwa wants govt to implement its directive on school fees

Buvuma islands MP Robert Migadde Ndugwa wants government to ensure full implementation of its directive stopping private schools from increasing school fees without seeking authorization from the ministry.

The directive was issued by the ministry before the start of the first term of this academic year.

Migadde says the a number of schools seem to defied the directive adding that the ministry should put up minimum and maximum fees to be charged by the private schools.

He notes that the levy of high fees by some schools has left many parents unable to pay hence forcing their children out of school.

Story by

Godfrey Ssali

February 06 2018