MP Nambeshe faults govt for Sironko disaster

Manjiya county Member of Parliament John Baptist Nambeshe has faulted the Ministry of disaster preparedness for the disaster in Sironko district.

One person was confirmed dead while 15 are still missing after a mudslide hit the mountainous area of Sironko displacing many.

Nambeshe says there were early warning signs that landslides were to occur in the area but the ministry of disaster preparedness never took any measures to ensure the safety of the residents.

Minister Ecweru says their teams where on the ground early enough urging people to vacate.

August 30 2017