MP Acon in talks with Nike to invest in Uganda athletes
Otuke County MP also 1996 world junior 1500 meters champion Julius Acon starts on a campaign to have a global sports kits manufacturers Nike invest in Uganda’s athletics.
Acon is optimistic the global company will approve his idea to help improve sports training facilities in Uganda
He says after successfully hosting the World Cross Country Championship with also Nike being the Uganda Athletics Federation’s kit sponsors and manufacturers, they are likely to come on board