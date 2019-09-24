More girls register for UCE this year – UNEB

The Uganda National Examinations board –UNEB says that for the first time in many years, the number of females who have registered to sit for the Uganda Certificate of Education Exams has outstripped the number of their male counterparts.

There have been concerns about high levels of dropouts of female pupils with less continuing with secondary education. This has been attributed mainly to early marriages, lack of sanitation facilities in schools and other cultural aspects

But according to UNEB Secretary Dan Odongo, says that out of the 337, 365 candidates registered for UCE, 186, 906 are females which is 500 female candidates more than boys

He was addressing Journalists at the media centre as UNEB released the examination calendar

However, the gap between boys and girls at the UACE levels continues to increase with more boys registering than girls.

UNEB figures show that 60,850 are boys and 43,619 are girls. Odongo says that, the number of candidates for UACE has increased compared to last year